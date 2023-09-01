Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd, owned by Rob Hattersley, 39, from Bakewell, will reopen The Ashford Arms in Asford-in-the-Water in early 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub.

The Ashford Arms will become the third venue under the Longbow Bars and Restaurants umbrella. It joins The Maynard, an award winning wedding venue, restaurant and hotel in Grindleford and The George, an award winning historic bar, restaurant and hotel in Hathersage.

Rob Hattersley said, “As a Peak District lad, nothing brings me greater pleasure than breathing life into unviable hospitality businesses in my home county. The Ashford Arms didn’t survive the pandemic and has remained closed for the last three years. We know the locals can’t wait to see the back of the unsightly metal boarded windows and overgrown gardens.”

Rob, a former pupil of Lady Manners High School in Bakewell started his hospitality career working in his parents’ wine bar, Aitch’s in Bakewell, before working as a chef and manager at various pub chains. After selling his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard in Grindleford, Rob almost went bankrupt after opening just 6 weeks before the first lockdown.

Rob said, “Hospitality has been one of the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic and personally I wondered whether I’d ever financially recover. I had no choice but to go on Universal Credit in lockdown as the team and I struggled to keep The Maynard afloat.”

Upon reopening after the second lockdown, The Maynard enjoyed 66% growth, putting the team in a position to open The George Hathersage in late 2021. Following continued consistent growth, despite a rapid increase in costs, Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd is ready for a third venue to complement the achievements of The Maynard and The George.

“The Ashford Arms will look strikingly different than before as it undergoes necessary structural work and a complete redesign of the restaurant, bar and nine new hotel bedrooms. We aim to tick all boxes with our premium pub experience; whether visiting the Peak District as a tourist, seeking a pint with friends, a romantic date night by the fire or a lively gathering with loved ones.”

Longbow only uses local Peak District suppliers - a move that has gained recognition in various hospitality awards such as East Midlands Business Awards, Visit Derbyshire and Peak District Awards and The National Wedding Awards where The Maynard was awarded best wedding venue in East Midlands two years running, taking the national runner up place in 2022.

“It’s vital and a non-negotiable for me that we support Peak District businesses. In a cost of living crisis and a hospitality industry that has seen so many venues suffer extreme losses and closure, we want to make sure we always contribute to our local economy. Our meat is sourced from local suppliers, who raise and nurture their own livestock through traditional farming values. Our seasonal fruit, veg and herbs come direct from Peak District farms and we use local breweries and distilleries such as Peak Ales, Thornbridge Breweries and Shining Cliff Distillery to name a few. We never compromise on freshness, taste and quality. I’m delighted we are able to contribute to an uplift in business for our local suppliers through The Ashford Arms.” added Rob.

The restaurant at The Ashford Arms is expected to cater for 107 diners at any one time with Westside and Southside’s Young Chef of the Year, Chris Parker, stepping up as head chef, under the expertise and mentorship of Longbow’s executive chef, Adrian Gagea who trained under Raymond Blanc. Longbow’s Josh Butler, who was awarded the Visit Derbyshire and Peak District Young Tourism Hero Award 2023 has worked his way up the ranks within Longbow and will lead the venue as general manager.

