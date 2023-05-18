Historic Derbyshire pub launches as chic new brasserie after million-pound renovation

Determined to become the most desirable destination for discerning Derbyshire diners, the menu at the Pattenmakers Arms at Duffield, near Belper, showcases the best quality local produce. The menus will change as foods come in and out of season but from the grand opening on Friday 26th May you can experience dishes such as slow-cooked Packington Pork Cheeks served with truffled potato purée and crispy shallots, or Pan Roasted Chicken Supreme with chorizo spiced buckwheat risotto and tenderstem broccoli. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free diets are all catered for.

Local suppliers include Anthony Andrews, the local butcher, located just feet away from the pub, and Chesterfield based Winster Foods.

The Pattenmakers Arms have assembled a talented team of chefs and front of house staff – many of whom will be familiar to Derbyshire food connoisseurs. Head Chef Ben has previously worked at some of the county’s most loved food establishments.

The pub has undergone a million-pound renovation

The new management team at Pattenmakers Arms is headed up by General Manager, Silvio, originally from Milan, Italy. Silvio is a consummate hospitality professional, ably assisted in managing the pub by Ryan, another reputed and experienced hospitality practitioner.

Pub-goers and diners can enjoy a tipple from the impressive wine list – or from the well-stocked bar including local brands such as Franklin and Sons – or a pint of Pattenmakers Ale, the pub’s very own beer, available on draught. Experienced bar staff also have detailed knowledge of mixology and the pub boasts an exciting cocktail list.

The history of the pub dates back to the 1800s. Working with Derby based, Worcester Architects, local property developers, the Lidher family have given the historic pub a substantial renovation including a new outside area. The Lidher family have been involved in the successful restoration of several period properties throughout Derby city centre and the wider county – although the Pattenmakers Arms is the jewel in the crown.

Inside the Pattenmakers Arms, the décor marries a quintessential English village pub with a showpiece Minton tile floor and traditional furniture – with a glamourous, contemporary dining room that is light and airy with natural light flooding into the brasserie. Designer soft furnishing and statement lights ensure a stylish, upmarket atmosphere. Once inside, one could be inside a swanky London members-only club – somewhere sensationally stylish where people go to be seen. The venue is sleek and polished – yet without any hint of pretention.

The stunning dining room at Pattenmakers Arms

Upstairs is a beautiful function room – perfect for private dining, corporate events or private functions such as baby showers, anniversary dinners, milestone birthdays or any other event that warrants a party.

The Pattenmakers Arms also hopes to be a real community hub. It’s the perfect meeting place for local clubs and associations – or for friends and family wanting to catch up in the daytime. Alongside the alcoholic offering, freshly ground, barista coffees are served with the globally recognised Illy brand, with takeaway coffees also available.

The new fine dining menu launches at the Pattenmakers Arms on Friday 26th May and will soon be available to view online.Bookings can be made at https://www.pattenmakersarms.co.uk/

The history of the pub dates back to the 1800s

