Historic Derbyshire mill complex to be turned into 70 homes

Milford Mills, on the A6 between Duffield and Belper, has been used for offices, retail space and warehouse purposes over the last few years but building work is due to start within weeks to transform the site into 69 one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Homes at the riverside development will start from £150,000.

Chevin Homes will be restoring key historic features of the village’s culture on the 4.7-acre site, such as the 40-metre high chimney.

An artist's impression of Milford Mills in Milford.

The development also features a lade which will provide a water feature running through the development.

Plans also include 2500 sq. ft of ground-floor retail space and 4500 sq. ft of office and commercial use at first-floor level, split across two buildings; The Dye House and The Pattern House.

This landmark part of Derbyshire’s industrial heritage dates back to 1780 when the former mills were some of the world’s first mechanised industrial spinning factories.

This project will include the restoration of key historic features including the mill building, a 40-meter chimney and a lade for a hydro-electric mill that will be opened up and exposed.

Donna Smith, Sales Director for Wavensmere Homes said: “We are delighted to be bringing Milford Mills to the market with the Connells team. Locally, the project has been long awaited and we are excited to see the site being transformed. We are already seeing high levels of interest which is extremely encouraging.”