Historic Derbyshire hotel 'engaged’ in sale process as buyer lined up

Buxton Crescent and Spa was put on the market in September 2024, four years after opening and although the sale has not gone through yet a buyer is now lined up.

Both the Buxton Crescent Hotel and The Old Hall Hotel were put on the market in autumn last year via global commercial real estate company CBRE.

And a hotel spokesperson said at the time ‘the properties are being offered debt free with the owners confirming that all existing loans on the hotels will be repaid’.

The hotel reopened in 2020 - 17 years after a £70m renovation began.

The Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel is 'engaged' in the sale process.

However, finance reports revealed the company told Derbyshire County Council in March 2023 it "may not... be able to commence" loan repayments worth £11.4m due to the "hotel’s weaker than anticipated revenues and high cost of energy".

The county council wrote off £566,000 and £162,000 of interest on the loan for 2020/ 2021.

Last year the new general manager of the hotel said there were ‘98 years left on the loan’.

Property mogul Trevor Osborne was one of the financial backers of the project.

Speaking about the sale update he said: “At the outset, I should say that Buxton Crescent has not been sold.

“It has been reported in the media that the owners are engaged in a sale process and that process continues.

“We expect a successful conclusion which will ensure that the heritage status of this wonderful building will be preserved and that the Crescent remains the centrepiece of the Town drawing visitors from near and far.

“As you would expect, any financial details remain confidential. At the appropriate time, we will, of course, inform all of the stakeholders once the transaction has been completed.”

The Crescent Hotel, run by Ensana, employs 170 staff - 90 per cent who come from the High Peak and will be carrying on ‘business as usual’.

The Buxton Advertiser reached out to the potential new buyer to get their views on the Grade I listed historic building at the heart of the town and their vision for the future and are waiting to hear back.