Historic Derbyshire farmhouse transformed into modern family home - with open-plan living spaces and views of Peak District hills

Goodward Construction, a leading name in residential renovations and property transformations, has completed an extraordinary full-scale renovation of a traditional farmhouse in the heart of Derbyshire, breathing new life into the historic structure while seamlessly blending modern luxury with rural charm.

The project, located just outside the picturesque village of Elton, saw Goodward Construction completely overhaul every aspect of the original farmhouse, from its foundations to its roof, while preserving its quintessential character and countryside appeal. What was once a weathered and outdated dwelling is now a stunning, energy-efficient family home that perfectly balances heritage aesthetics with 21st-century comfort.

The owners, a growing family seeking a countryside retreat, enlisted Goodward Construction to transform the property into a functional, stylish home that could support modern living without losing its pastoral soul.

“We wanted to respect the history of the building but create a space that truly works for our family,” said the homeowner. “Goodward Construction listened to every detail, offered expert guidance throughout the process, and delivered more than we ever imagined.”

From start to finish, the team at Goodward Construction handled all aspects of the renovation. Structural upgrades included underpinning, re-roofing, and complete rewiring and replumbing. The interior was redesigned to feature open-plan living spaces, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and bespoke finishes throughout. Energy efficiency improvements such as high-performance insulation, triple-glazed windows, and air-source heating were incorporated to ensure the home meets modern sustainability standards. The surrounding grounds were also transformed, with extensive landscaping and outdoor living areas created to complement the new design.

One of the most striking elements of the transformation was the addition of a glass-walled dining area extending from the rear of the house, offering uninterrupted views of the rolling Peak District hills.

“Projects like this are what we live for,” said Simon Knighton, Managing Director of Goodward Construction. “We’re not just renovating buildings, we’re helping families create a space for living, growing and making memories. It’s about respecting the past while building for the future.”

The renovation was completed in just under 14 months, with minimal disruption to the local community and a strong focus on sustainability and local sourcing.

Goodward Construction continues to accept new projects across Derbyshire and the wider Midlands region, specialising in both residential renovations and new-build developments.