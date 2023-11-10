News you can trust since 1855
Historic Derbyshire cheese brand returns to Peak District after 125 years

A historic Derbyshire cheese is to be manufactured in the county for the first time in more than 125 years after an artisan creamery sealed a takeover deal which will relocate production to the Peak District.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Hartington Creamery, near Pikehall, has acquired Fowlers Sage Derby, perhaps the country’s oldest family firm of cheese-makers, which can trace its origins back fourteen generations to 1670 in the village of Alstonefield.

The family moved its base away from Derbyshire to Warwickshire in the late 1800s but the deal will see production of its sage Derby return north to the Hartington factory, still with the Fowlers name.

Robert Gosling, farmer and Hartington's managing director, said: “We are an artisan producer and the only Derbyshire Stilton and sage Derby makers left making these ancient regional cheeses from the original recipes using milk from the Dales.

Adrian Fowler handing over his family's pride and joy to Hartington Creamer's head cheesemaker Diana Alcock. (Photo: Contributed)Adrian Fowler handing over his family's pride and joy to Hartington Creamer's head cheesemaker Diana Alcock. (Photo: Contributed)
Adrian Fowler handing over his family's pride and joy to Hartington Creamer's head cheesemaker Diana Alcock. (Photo: Contributed)

“We are honoured that Adrian Fowler has passed on his family recipes and allowed us to become custodians of sage Derby.”

While it is not afforded the same certification of regional origin granted to Hartington’s Stilton lines, the sage Derby is further evidence of the creamery’s commitment to continuing Derbyshire craft food traditions.

The sage Derby, is a mellow flavoured cheese layered and topped with a sprinkling of sage, traditionally made to be eaten at harvest and Christmas celebrations.

Sage is rubbed into the curds before pressing into moulds and maturing for around nine months, giving it a distinctive and recognisable taste and appearance.

The cheese can be ordered now in time for your Christmas feasts. (Photo: Contributed)The cheese can be ordered now in time for your Christmas feasts. (Photo: Contributed)
The cheese can be ordered now in time for your Christmas feasts. (Photo: Contributed)

The cheese is already available to order, starting at £5.95, along with Hartington’s extensive Christmas range.

For full details, visit hartingtoncreamery.co.uk.

