Historic country pub in Derbyshire town given new lease of life after being closed for six months

Andrew Fairburn and Mandy Tyler have taken on the Church Inn, found on Church Street in Darley Dale.

The pair have given the venue, which was closed for half a year, a much-needed revamp – and Mandy said the pub now looks brand new.

“We got the keys on February 23 and spent the first three weeks doing the place up.

Mandy Tyler and Andrew Fairbanks have taken on the Church Inn.

“The pub was closed for around six months, which makes it a little bit tougher. Once it’s closed, it’s harder to get those customers back as they go and find a new local. People aren’t always expecting pubs to reopen these days.

“We’ve taken the pub on and decorated ourselves. It was a case of changing the furniture, cleaning the place to a very high standard and reconfiguring everything. It’s all different colours and a different layout – it looks like a totally new pub.”

With the internal refurbishment complete, Mandy said they are now looking forward to the future, with plans to spruce up their two beer gardens – as well as introducing food and entertainment.

“The brewery is now starting to spend some money on the outside, to get the beer gardens looking more appealing. We’ve got two cracking beer gardens. The one at the back is really private, and the one at the front sits right next to the steam train line – it’s a cracking setting.

The pub was closed for around six months before relaunching last month.

“The brewery is going to redecorate outside and get some new signage over the next two months, ready for the summer.

“We’re introducing food, which hasn’t been done here for around 10 years. We’re starting with an Easter menu this weekend, from April 6. We’re starting with a minimal menu and it’ll grow as the clientele grows as well.

“We’re also introducing regular entertainment, bands, quiz nights and music bingo. There are plans for outdoor music in the future as well.”

The pub officially reopened on March 13, and Mandy said the initial response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve had a great response. We’re dog-friendly up until 8.00pm at night, there’s a lot of dog walkers in the area so we get a lot of passing trade through that.

“It’s very exciting – we just need the customers to come down and give us a try. We do cask ales as well as the normal draught options.

“We’ve been in the industry for a very long time. Some people take on pubs and don’t realise how much hard work is involved. We do, and we’re very professional at what we do – we have got other pubs as well.

“It’s a way of life for us. It’s our first pub in the area – we’re originally from Sheffield, but it appealed to us because of the tranquillity of Matlock, how pretty it is and the scenery around here. It’s nice to be back near home as well.”

