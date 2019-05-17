Here's how YOU can enter the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards 2019

It’s official! The countdown to the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards 2019 is underway.

Entries are now open for this year’s awards, which are now in their 11th year and are widely regarded as one of the highlights on the county’s business calendar.

Awards will be handed out across 15 categories at a glittering black tie event at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel on Thursday, November 14.

This year’s awards categories are:

- Charity of the Year;

- Professional Services Award;

- Leisure & Lifestyle Award;

- Community Contribution;

- Small Business of the Year;

- New Business of the Year;

- Business Person of the Year;

- Customer Service Award;

- People Development Award - sponsored by the University of Derby;

- Apprentice of the Year;

- Independent Retailer of the Year - sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors;

- Excellence in Manufacturing Award - sponsored by Shorts;

- Innovation Award;

- Lifetime Achievement Award - sponsored by Future Life Wealth Management;

- 2019 Business of the Year - sponsored by BHP.

Derbyshire Times group editor, Phil Bramley, said: “Businesses are the lifeblood of our community, they provide the jobs we need so we can do the things we love – raising families, putting down roots and growing communities.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of north Derbyshire’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards are a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

- We have once again teamed up with Lucinda White, of Pure Awards Creative, to host two free awards workshops at the Derbyshire Times on Thursday, June 13, from 4-6pm, and Thursday, July 4, between 10am-noon.

Last year Lucinda enjoyed ‘great success’, with a total of 17 award entries being shortlisted.

To book your place, simply complete the Google form at https://bit.ly/2IK3s0w or contact event manager Haroldine Lockwood via haroldine.lockwood@jpimedia.co.uk.

Tickets for the awards ceremony cost £70 plus VAT, while a table of 10 is £650 plus VAT (subject to booking fees) and will be available from the week commencing October 7.