Help to Grow: Management returns to support East Midlands’ leaders and bolster growth

Senior managers looking to boost the performance, resilience and long-term growth of their business can benefit from the return of a government-funded programme at Nottingham Business School (NBS) this winter.

The 12-week Help to Grow: Management course supports small and medium-sized businesses and takes place entirely online to allow participants to complete it alongside full-time work.

It is delivered by experts at NBS, part of Nottingham Trent University, which is in the 1% of business schools worldwide to hold triple accreditation for excellence. The programme is worth £7,500 but is 90% funded by the Government.

The course covers key areas such as digital adoption, vision and values, building a brand, organisational design, employee engagement, and creating and implementing growth plans.

Help to Grow: Management offers peer networking to share challenges and best practices

It includes facilitated online sessions, practical and interactive workshops, one-to-one mentor support, peer networking, and access to the regional and national Help to Grow alumni programme.

NBS has delivered the programme since 2021, engaging 260 business leaders from 230 SMEs across the East Midlands and covering a range of sectors from construction and manufacturing to solicitors and digital marketing agencies, hospitality and leisure to beauty and wellness.

Tony Phelps, managing director of medical and cleanroom consumables manufacturer, Helapet, used Help to Grow: Management to broaden his understanding of sales and marketing, improve employee retention and progression, and give him the knowledge to delve deeper into the company financial accounts.

He said: “The return on investment is multiple fold with all the information I got from the course in addition to the mentoring and networking opportunities. The delivery, support and co-ordination from Nottingham Business School was fantastic.”

Henna Shah, managing director of Attock Network Products, specialist suppliers to the networking industry, said: “The most beneficial part of the programme for me was that there are so many different modules covered, from finance and marketing to people.

“So, for me, it's about identifying the gaps in my own knowledge and the business. Doing the course has highlighted the areas of improvement that we need to work on. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to take it up.”

NBS holds Small Business Charter status, a national accreditation awarded to business schools which excel in supporting small businesses, student enterprise, and the local economy. Over the last two years it has engaged hundreds of SMEs and their employees through its UpScaler, Small Business Leadership, and Women in Leadership programmes.

Professor Lynn Oxborrow, programme director at NBS, said: “We have been delivering Help to Grow: Management in the East Midlands for several years now and have witnessed the tangible benefits to the participants and their businesses.

“The course is designed to help them develop a tailored business growth plan to increase productivity, grow revenue, and take their business to the next level.

“Alongside this, we know that they also benefit from the knowledge of their experienced mentors and course leaders, and the opportunity to network and discuss ideas with local peers who are often facing similar challenges.”

The next cohort, which begins on Thursday 21 November, is now open for applications. Businesses must have between 5-249 employees and haven been operating for at least a year to be eligible.

To find out more about how NBS might be able to support you through Help to Grow, email [email protected] or visit www.ntu.ac.uk/helptogrow