Heineken is investing £40 million to refurbish and reopen over 600 pubs across the UK

The move is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs

Ten previously closed pubs have already reopened in 2025, with more on the way

Heineken calls the investment a “vote of confidence” in the enduring popularity of British pubs

Those interested in running or working in a Heineken pub can apply via starpubs.co.uk

An international beer brewer is betting big on the enduring power of the British local.

Dutch brewing giant Heineken is investing £40 million to breathe new life into more than 600 pubs across the UK - reopening doors, creating jobs, and signalling a bold show of confidence in a sector that’s weathered economic storms.

The investment will flow into Heineken’s Star Pubs estate, with the company aiming to reopen dozens of long-shuttered venues and refurbish hundreds more.

The initiative is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs and marks the firm’s biggest commitment to UK hospitality in years.

So far this year, 10 previously closed pubs have already reopened, and more are on the way. In 2023, Heineken brought 62 long-term closed pubs back to life, bringing closures across its 2,400-strong UK estate to their lowest level since before the pandemic.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs, described the investment as “a resounding vote of confidence” in British pubs, despite ongoing challenges like rising costs and squeezed consumer budgets.

“Heineken sees first-hand the value in great British pubs and their ongoing popularity,” he said.

“Even with pressures on disposable income, people are still prioritising a trip to their local, valuing it as an everyday treat and as a way of connecting with their community.”

How to apply for jobs at Heineken pubs

If you're interested in joining Heineken's Star Pubs & Bars team, there are several avenues to explore, depending on your career aspirations.

If you're interested in running a pub, Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars operates two key business models: traditional leased and tenanted agreements, and a more modern managed partnership scheme called “Just Add Talent.”

The latter is aimed at those who want to manage a pub without the financial risk or complexity of full ownership.

You can explore current pub opportunities and apply directly through their official website at starpubs.co.uk/apply, where they list available venues and explain the application process in detail.

For people looking to work in other areas of the company - such as customer service, marketing, logistics, property management, or sales - Heineken advertises roles on its UK careers website at careers.theheinekencompany.com. This includes both corporate jobs and positions within the Star Pubs division.

Job openings are also regularly posted on general recruitment platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn, where you can set alerts for Heineken or Star Pubs vacancies in your area.

If you have questions about running a pub or leasing one, you can call the Star Pubs recruitment line on 08085 94 95 96 or email [email protected].

For broader career enquiries, Heineken also has a dedicated recruitment inbox at [email protected].

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.