Hartington Business Park already 66 per cent let following recent launch to market

Marketed by letting specialists Commercial Property Partners (CPP), alongside Knight Frank, on behalf of the Devonshire Property Group, interest to date in the brand new, terraced, industrial warehouse accommodation has been exceptionally strong, resulting in three of the units already snapped up with a fourth under offer – leaving just two available.

Ranging in size from 2,479 sq. ft up to 4,899 sq. ft, the units have been built to a shell specification allowing occupiers the flexibility to utilise the space for maximum business benefits. Office fit-out packages are also available from the landlord, if required.

The Hartington units, built with a steel portal frame and steel profile cladding, offer 6m clear height, secure concrete yards, EV charging points, full fibre broadband and ample parking spaces.

Hartington Business Park

The Park is conveniently located on the northern edge of Staveley, five miles to the North East of Chesterfield. The site further benefits from easy access to the M1 via J30 and J29A, located just 3.5 miles and 2.5 miles away respectively.

CPP Senior Surveyor Max Pickering said: “Hartington Business Park has been built to a high specification and is in a great location for a range of commercial or industrial businesses looking to have a base in central Derbyshire.

“Its easy access to the M1 has garnered interest from a variety of would-be tenants and we are confident the remaining units will be occupied in the very near future.

“Its accessibility to a large skilled workforce within commuting distance of Chesterfield, Sheffield, Doncaster and Nottingham, has also been a strong pull for businesses looking to relocate.”

Commenting on the recent deals, Adam Mayfield, Property Development Surveyor at the Devonshire Property Group said, “We are delighted at the current appetite for Hartington Business Park, testament to a first-class build, fit out and premium location.