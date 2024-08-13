Hammond & Co - award winning accountants 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this year, Hammond & Co were entered into the Englands Business Awards 2024 within the East Midlands region. This was through individuals nominating them for an award. Since then, they have received votes from their clients, suppliers, family and friends and were visited by a Mystery Shopper to secure their place as finalists!
On Sunday 28th July 2024, Tracy, Libby and Joanne (directors of Hammond & Co) attended the England’s Business Awards ceremony at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham. To their surprise, it was announced that they were in fact winners of the Best Professional Service Provider within the East Midlands!
Libby Davis, director of Hammond & Co commented "We are absolutely blown away with the amount of support we have received to achieve this award! A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us and supported us along the way!"
Mark Bates, Managing Director of the firm added "This is a massive achievement for our team and we have come a long way since starting out in 2012. Hammond & Co supports not just individuals and businesses but the wider community too! Thank you to all who voted."
Here's to continuing to provide exceptional service and making even greater strides together!
