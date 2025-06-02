Hair guru Kim Flood opens flagship clinic in Derby and attracts hair loss clients from across the UK

An expert in hair and scalp health has announced the opening of her flagship clinic in Derby.

Trichologist and hair guru, Kim Flood, works with clients from London, Leicester, Birmingham and Nottingham, and is fast becoming the city’s go-to expert for people with hair related issues.

Primarily consulting from her clinic, Hairpro Trichology in Queen Street, Kim supports patients who request support and expert analyses – offering specialist and holistic treatment not available on the NHS.

Kim said: “I want to offer hope to everyone through trichology and that is the very best thing about being a hair and scalp expert. People think that once they start to lose hair, that’s it. That’s just not the case. I take a holistic approach to scalp health, providing treatments that support the restoration of hair and skin cells, and the results can be phenomenal.”

Kim, who lives with her family in Stenson Fields, studied Biology at university before becoming a science teacher in a secondary school. Initially, she loved being in the classroom, but she soon realised that she missed the human side of biology and started getting interested in trichology, which is the scientific study of the hair and scalp and their structures, functions and diseases.

She said: “We all had time to think during the pandemic and that’s when I realised that I didn’t want to spend my career teaching science – I wanted to practice science.

“I enrolled on a top trichology training course and learned even more about the body’s cardiovascular, nervous, digestive, endocrine and immune systems. But more specifically how they related to the hair and scalp. This enabled me to fully understand the impact that disease, diet and lifestyle has on the condition and health of individual’s hair and their scalp.

“To be honest, with so many issues out there, it can be difficult for people to know where to start – especially for those who are undergoing treatment for cancer. Overall health and preservation of life is of course first and foremost. But survivors deserve everything after all they have been through.

“What I offer is scientifically supported treatments that encourage the restoration of hair and healthy skin cells.”

At Hairpro Trichology, Kim works with men and women to reduce scalp inflammation, encourage healthy hair growth, repair damaged follicles, boost essential vitamins and rejuvenate the scalp.

A popular treatment is PRP, Platelet-rich plasma regrowth treatment which uses your own blood plasma to promote hair and skin regeneration. With this hair loss treatment, Kim injects growth factors naturally occurring in the blood plasma into the scalp which activates stem cells for hair growth.

Kim said: “Platelet-rich plasma or PRP, is considered to be one of the most effective and natural methods to help people experiencing hair loss and I carry out this procedure regularly in my clinic.

“Since opening the clinic, I have built up a rapid client base and people are coming from across the UK to see me.

“I also treat a wide range of hair and scalp issues, including dandruff, psoriasis, eczema and more. And what I’ve noticed is that people want my treatments because they are not available on the NHS. The hair of course is not life preserving, but it can make a massive difference to self-esteem, confidence and ultimately mental health.

“I love what I do in Derby and so many of my clients are seeing the benefits.”