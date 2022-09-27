Gulliver’s scoops two gongs at national theme park awards

Gulliver’s, which owns Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath , won Gold for the Best Theme Park for Families (Small) and Silver in the Best Value category.

“The winners are selected from a public vote, so it really means a lot to be recognised in this way. As a family-company, the Gulliver’s team from across our four parks work so hard to make memories and provide families and young people with fun-filled experiences so this is credit to them and all their efforts. We’d like to thank everyone for their support.”