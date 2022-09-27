Gulliver’s scoops two gongs at national theme park awards
Gulliver’s Theme Park resorts has walked away with two prestigious awards from the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.
Gulliver’s, which owns Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, won Gold for the Best Theme Park for Families (Small) and Silver in the Best Value category.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “Everyone here at Gulliver’s is thrilled to win these prestigious UK Theme Park Awards 2022.
“The winners are selected from a public vote, so it really means a lot to be recognised in this way. As a family-company, the Gulliver’s team from across our four parks work so hard to make memories and provide families and young people with fun-filled experiences so this is credit to them and all their efforts. We’d like to thank everyone for their support.”