Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock Bath opens applications for management trainee scheme

The family company which grew out of Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath is seeking new talent across all four of its resorts, having taken on nine trainees in 2021.

Managing director Julie Dalton said: "The trainee manager programme is varied, offering candidates experience across the business and challenging them to develop new skills.

“If you are driven and passionate about a career in the unique leisure and tourism industry, we want to hear from you.”

Gulliver's trainee manager Mae Spencer.

She added: “Gulliver's is a great place to work and we pride ourselves on having an inclusive and supportive environment where helping families have fun is part of your job description.”

Among those nearing the end of the 12-month scheme is Mae Spencer, who is now looking to progress to the highest levels of the business.

Mae said: “Trainee managers are assigned a course mentor and spend time at each Gulliver’s park, learning about everything from catering and accommodation to retail and rides so it’s really interesting.

“As a customer you don’t really realise what goes into running a park. It’s great to understand how all the departments work together to get this unique product up and running.”

The scheme could fast-track your career to the top.

“There’s a lot of teamwork and, because it’s a family-run business, Gulliver’s like employees to come up with ideas to make the park better and improve the experience for guests.

“We’re encouraged to come up with new ideas that upper management and directors listen to and I just love helping children and their families have unforgettable experiences.”

Applicants should be able to demonstrate a high-energy, ambitious and hands-on approach to their work, as well as excellent communication skills.

While it is billed as a graduate scheme, all enthusiastic applicants will be considered if they have relevant experience organising and dealing with customers, plenty of innovative ideas and an infectious enthusiasm.

Applications, including CV and covering letter, should be sent to [email protected] The deadline is Friday, May 20.