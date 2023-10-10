News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Greggs Crystal Peaks: New branch of bakers opens in supermarket

Greggs sets up in Sainsbury's supermarket in Crystal Peaks in the company's' first local link-up of the sort
By David Kessen
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The bakers have opened up what is the first of its kind, which sees it selling its products in a café set up inside the supermarket in the Crystal Peaks shopping centre, just over the Derbyshire border. The firm says the new site has created 15 new jobs and is open from 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The new café is the third Greggs shop to open in partnership with Sainsbury’s, following the successful launch of a shop sharing petrol forecourt space earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greggs and Sainsbury’s plan to launch more sites together by the end of this year, which will include both petrol filling stations and cafés.

Greggs have opened up inside the Sainsbury's in Crystal Peaks. Picture: Sainsbury'sGreggs have opened up inside the Sainsbury's in Crystal Peaks. Picture: Sainsbury's
Greggs have opened up inside the Sainsbury's in Crystal Peaks. Picture: Sainsbury's
Most Popular

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs said: "Our first Greggs café with Sainsbury’s is helping us continue to expand and diversify our retail estate as part of our ambitious property strategy. The opening will allow us to provide Greggs favourites to even more customers, in a format that complements Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks store."

"Elizabeth Newman, director of commercial partnerships at Sainsbury’s, added: "We’re delighted to have welcomed Greggs to another Sainsbury’s store, this time in the form of a fantastic café concept that represents another first for our customers. I’m really looking forward to hearing what our customers think."

The new café is located at Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks Superstore, Lower Mall Level, Crystal Peaks.

Related topics:GreggsSainsbury'sCrystal PeaksDerbyshire