Greencore award community hero for her outstanding contributions

Greencore, a leading manufacturer of convenience foods, celebrates Gilly Zariffis, an outstanding, inspiring member of the workplace and her local community. Her contributions in and out of Greencore’s UK centre in Barlborough have been recognised; they have announced Gilly as the winner of the Community Heroes category at their Shine Awards.

The Shine Awards at Greencore recognise those who go the extra mile. Over 750 members of the workforce were nominated, and Gilly was announced as one of the 12 phenomenal winners.

Gilly makes key community differences, whether it’s organising fun days, quizzes, and raffles that unite colleagues at work, or it’s supporting animal sanctuaries and food banks in her local area. Her numerous fundraising events throughout the year constantly give back to the community. All the money raised is donated to local causes and any surplus food at these events is delivered to local food banks.

A standout project of Gilly’s, highlighting her kind and charitable nature, was giving every child at a nearby school a book for Christmas. “Gilly spreads joy and supports the development of those in her community” says Emilie Thomas-Mais, her nominator. “Her selflessness and drive to go above and beyond is noticed by everyone at Greencore and I’m proud she’s been recognised for all the amazing work she does.”

Everything Gilly does to support her local community is thoroughly appreciated and Greencore recognise and celebrate this.