Green light for multi-million-pound redevelopment of Clay Cross town centre
Approval of the Government-funded £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme covers several key elements which are include: The creation of a new Town Square which will become a public space to be used for markets, seasonal events and as a public forum, as well as food and beverage and leisure units – the route from Broadleys to the public square to be lined with artisan food companies, leisure operators and cafes and restaurants.
It will also give the grren light to the pedestrianisation of Market Street, creating more public space for visitors and the repurposing an existing historic building with the aim of providing a quality food and drink offering and leisure opportunities, directly overlooking the public square.
The scheme aims to improve connections through the town by re-opening access between Bridge Street and Market Street and further work is also being undertaken by the Town Board to explore the possibility of direct access to a car park via the A61.
Clay Cross Town Board Chair, Lee Barnes said, “I’m overjoyed to see the town centre proposals approved. “It’s a milestone very personal to me, as a Clay Cross business owner, and someone who has spent a career in regenerating urban areas, so to be able to see the go-ahead for great improvements coming to a town that is local to me, has been a great privilege as Chair.”
Clay Cross Town Board member and North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said: “Following months of hard work and collaboration between officers, members and partners, we’re delighted to see our efforts pay off to earn the approval of a really solid set of proposals that will bring Clay Cross’ town centre into an exciting new era for residents and businesses.”
“Clay Cross has not seen significant investment for many years and to be able to now deliver the news that this project will go ahead and put Clay Cross on the map, bring employment opportunities for our communities and having fantastic facilities and a centre for the town is really exciting."