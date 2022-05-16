‘Great honour’ as Derbyshire business recognised for work with the Queen and the Royal Households

Clowne-based manufacturer Penny Hydraulics – a regular supplier of chandelier and baggage lifting systems to HM The Queen and The Royal Households – have been granted a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment.

This warrant is a mark of recognition to companies that have supplied goods or services to the Queen or Royal Households for an extended period.

Robin Penny, managing director at Penny Hydraulics, said: “To be recognised in this way by The Royal Household is a great honour, and is an achievement that everyone at Penny Hydraulics can be proud of, as everyone has played their part.

Penny Hydraulics have undertaken work for the Royal Households for several years.

“It is a clear demonstration of our commitment not just to quality, but also to the principles of social, environmental, and economic sustainability. These are principles that will be ever more important in future.”

Ed Penny, general manager at Penny Hydraulics, said the warrant was a reward for their dedication after a long application process.

“It took us approximately seven years to be eligible to apply for a Royal Warrant and the application process takes about a year. After a year-long delay, due to COVID-19, we applied in May 2021 and were awarded the Royal Warrant in May 2022.

“We really couldn’t be prouder. This accolade is testament to our dedication to both quality products and service, which all our customers benefit from, not just the Royal Households.”

Penny Hydraulics have joined the ranks of over 800 Royal Warrant Holders across the globe. To become a Royal Warrant Holder, a person or company must have been a regular supplier of goods or services to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales or their Households for at least five years. Grantees must also prove they meet strict sustainability criteria.

Penny Hydraulic’s relationship with the Royal Household started in 2014, when the manufacturer was commissioned to install a temporary baggage hoist. Following the success of the first installation, Penny Hydraulics were asked to tender for a service contract to maintain chandelier hoist systems throughout Royal properties across London.

Ed said: “We submitted our tender application and were shortlisted as one of three companies. Following an interview at Windsor Castle, we were awarded a maintenance contract, which was recently extended.”

Once a supplier meets eligibility criteria, the process of applying for a Royal Warrant comprises two stages. Suppliers have to submit their trading data and answer a series of qualifying questions, before completing a sustainability questionnaire.