Graysons Solicitors continue longstanding support for Ashgate Hospice

Ashgate Hospice chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker launches the Butterfly appeal at Chatsworth with Peter Clark (left) and Katie Birch of Graysons

A leading Chesterfield legal firm has announced its sponsorship of Ashgate Hospice’s 2025 Dragonfly Appeal, which launches next month in the stunning grounds of Chatsworth House.

The appeal – which is backed by Glassyard-based Graysons Solicitors - offers people the opportunity to dedicate a handcrafted stainless-steel dragonfly in memory of the people closest to them. The sculptures will be displayed in the gardens of Chatsworth House from1st to 22nd May.

The Dragonfly Appeal sponsorship marks the continuation of a longstanding partnership between Graysons Solicitors and Ashgate Hospice. Since 2021, the firm has proudly supported the hospice’s Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth House and Renishaw Hall.

In 2024, Graysons also sponsored Ashgate’s Big Thank You party, celebrating the dedication of the hospice’s staff and volunteers. They have also fundraised for the charity via Free Wills Weeks and other initiatives for many years.

“As a firm deeply rooted in the Chesterfield community, we are honoured to continue supporting Ashgate Hospice through the Dragonfly Appeal,” said Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons Solicitors. “The hospice plays an invaluable role in so many people’s lives, and we are proud to assist with the creation of a lasting tribute to those no longer with us, while also supporting Ashgate’s vital work.”

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice added: “We’d like to thank everyone at Graysons for their generosity and continued commitment in supporting the hospice.

“The Dragonfly Appeal is a special way for people to remember the people closest to them and will raise vital funds to help us continue providing our services throughout North Derbyshire.

“Because of the support of businesses like Graysons we can be there for the patients who need our care, love and support when it matters most.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

The hospice is inviting supporters to dedicate a dragonfly in memory of someone special. The stainless steel, handcrafted dragonfly is available for a suggested donation of £30 each.

The dragonflies will form part of a stunning display in the picturesque grounds of Chatsworth between 1st May and 22nd May.

To dedicate a dragonfly, go to the hospice’s website or call Ashgate Hospice’s fundraising team on 01246 567 250.

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.