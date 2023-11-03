News you can trust since 1855
Graysons raises a glass to a quarter of a century in the town

A leading North Derbyshire legal firm is celebrating 25 years since it opened its first office in Chesterfield.
By Neil AndersonContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:29 GMT
Glass Yard-based Graysons first moved onto Saltergate in 1998 and went on to help secure millions of pounds worth of compensation for former miners and their families.

Since first being in Chesterfield, the firm has been a sponsor and active supporter of Chesterfield Football Club – something that continues to this day.

In more recent times, Graysons has been a supporter of Ashgate Hospice and has sponsored their Forget Me Not Appeal for the past three years.

Ashgate Hospice chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker with Peter Clark and Katie Birch of GraysonsAshgate Hospice chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker with Peter Clark and Katie Birch of Graysons
Ashgate Hospice chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker with Peter Clark and Katie Birch of Graysons

They moved to the new Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road in 2022.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve enjoyed our 25 years serving the people of Chesterfield and our recent move to the Glass Yard demonstrates our commitment to the town now and for the future.”

Graysons offer a full range of legal services to the people of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.

They originally formed in 1925.

To find out more please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

