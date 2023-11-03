Graysons raises a glass to a quarter of a century in the town

A leading North Derbyshire legal firm is celebrating 25 years since it opened its first office in Chesterfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glass Yard-based Graysons first moved onto Saltergate in 1998 and went on to help secure millions of pounds worth of compensation for former miners and their families.

Since first being in Chesterfield, the firm has been a sponsor and active supporter of Chesterfield Football Club – something that continues to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In more recent times, Graysons has been a supporter of Ashgate Hospice and has sponsored their Forget Me Not Appeal for the past three years.

Ashgate Hospice chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker with Peter Clark and Katie Birch of Graysons

They moved to the new Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road in 2022.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve enjoyed our 25 years serving the people of Chesterfield and our recent move to the Glass Yard demonstrates our commitment to the town now and for the future.”

Graysons offer a full range of legal services to the people of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.

They originally formed in 1925.