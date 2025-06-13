Grassroots football tournament gains local estate agent as headline sponsor

By Dom Stevens
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST

Chesterfield estate agent Wilkins Vardy has once again been named the headline sponsor of the New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football.

The festival is one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the region, attracting over 150 teams from across the Midlands and the North of England.

The tournament takes place at the Recreation Ground in Tupton, starting on the 21st June and running over three weekends, with competitions from under 7s through to under 16s.

Paula Towndrow, Director at Wilkins Vardy, said, “We are excited to be once again the headline sponsor of the New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football. Wilkins Vardy has been serving North Derbyshire since 1970. We are passionate about our local communities, and supporting the tournament means young people can enjoy grassroots football this summer.”

Players celebrating at the New Tupton Ivanhoe Summer Festival of Footballplaceholder image
Dave Hoult, President of New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. said, “A massive thank you to Wilkins Vardy for their support, which has helped us to grow to include all age groups in the club and to become one of the largest tournaments in the region. 1000s of people attend the tournament every summer and it is an important part of the local community, supporting young people to play sport, develop friendships and have fun with their families.”

Wilkins Vardy has been a recognised brand in Chesterfield since doors first opened in 1970. The estate agents have an office in Chesterfield, and you can find out more at www.wilkins-vardy.co.uk

New Tupton Ivanhoe FC was named the Derbyshire F.A. Grassroots Club of the year 2024. The club has over 400 players from ages 3 and up.

Find out more about the club and the Summer Festival of Football at https://newtuptonivanhoefc.co.uk/summer-festival-of-football/

