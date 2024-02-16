Grants available for community groups around East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fund forms part of EMA’s Community Engagement Programme, committed to maximising the positive benefits of having an airport nearby and minimising the negative impacts that airport operations have on surrounding communities.

The Community Fund was established in April 2002 and has since helped over 1,700 initiatives benefit from over £2.2m in funding. Money from the fund has gone to a diverse range of projects from equipment for village halls to the development of wildlife areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations within the Area of Benefit – which stretches to the outer edges of Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to the north, east and south and includes Burton on Trent to the west - can apply for any of the four different funds currently offered by EMA. Information about these funds and links to apply can be found here.

EMA's Community Fund can help with improvements like these floodlights at a local sports field

The EMA Community Fund (up to £2,000)

This fund is dedicated to bringing lasting benefit to those areas most affected by the airport’s operations. The airport contributes £50,000 each year to the EMA Community Fund, and this is topped up with noisy aircraft fines.

Eligible charities, community groups and not-for-profit community organisations can apply for grants up to £2,000 for tangible items of lasting benefit, such as equipment and furniture. This fund cannot pay for running costs, consumables, salaries, rent or maintenance. You can find details about this fund including eligibility criteria in the EMA Community Fund Guidance Brochure, which you are advised to read before making an application.

The EMA Low Carbon Energy Fund (up to £10,000)

The EMA Community Fund has ring-fenced a pot of funding to provide a ‘Low Carbon Energy Fund’ for solar panels, LED installations, electric charging points, air and ground source heating and similar proven low carbon technologies. The fund will be closed once the pot of funding is fully spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible local charities, not-for-profit community groups, parish councils, schools, sporting facilities and other statutory bodies can bid for up to £10,000 to improve local community and public facilities such as schools, village halls, sports facilities and community buildings with these listed low carbon technologies.

EMA Eco Garden Fund (up to £10,000)

Following on from the success of the EMA School Eco-Garden Competition, the airport’s Community Fund has ring-fenced a pot of funding to provide an ‘Eco-Garden Fund’. The fund will be closed once the pot of funding is fully spent.

Eligible schools, not-for-profit community organisations and charities can bid for up to £10,000 to turn their Eco-Garden dream into a reality.

The EMA Community Sponsorship Fund (up to £200)

The EMA Community Sponsorship Fund provides small grants of up to £200 to support eligible local charities and community groups with projects and events that provide a benefit to the local community and, without support, might otherwise not be able to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maximum award is £200. However, exceptions will be considered for events and projects within the nearest villages at the discretion of the airport.

EMA’s Community Engagement Manager Colleen Hempson said: “At East Midlands Airport, we are committed to making a positive difference to the quality of life in our local communities.