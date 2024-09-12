Graduate returns to roost at Hope Architects
The now eight-strong Hathersage-based residential specialist originally employed Matthew McGregor between February 2021 and September 2022 - before he had to turn his full attention to studying, which included a seven-month stint at the Polytechnic University of Milan.
The Part 2 Architectural Assistant will work as part of a project team at Hope to research and develop architectural and technical solutions and coordinate designs with other consultants.
Phil Cooper, RIBA Chartered Architect and founder of Hope Architects, said: “It’s wonderful that Matty has returned to the nest, especially as his qualification could have taken him literally anywhere in the world.
“He was an engaged and enthusiastic member of the team during his last tenure and that, combined with the qualifications he has gained through his masters and time in Milan, make him a valuable asset to the growing team.
“It’s important for the business, and me personally, to nurture future talent and we’re all looking forward to working closely with Matty to help develop his career and further improve the service we can offer our clients.”
