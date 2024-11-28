Gowercroft Joinery celebrates double win at the British Woodworking Federation’s Awards

Alfreton-headquartered Gowercroft Joinery is celebrating a double victory at this year’s British Woodworking (BWF) Awards.

The company has been honoured with the inaugural Sustainability Award for its commitment to advancing manufacturing processes and delivering tangible improvements in sustainability practices, while Partnerships Manager Lillie-Mae Broadhurst has been named Apprentice of the Year.

The Sustainability Award, sponsored by Mirka, develops and produces abrasives, tools and polishing compounds, and recognises outstanding projects, initiatives or individuals that demonstrate a commitment to improving the company’s environmental sustainability performance.

The BWF Award judges were impressed by how Gowercroft Joinery has demonstrated a real commitment to genuine and comprehensive environmental improvements, sustainable goals and pioneering for the future. Gowercroft Joinery’s environmental efforts not only resulted in enhancements to their sustainable practices, but also reductions in the overall environmental impact demonstrated through using Life Cycle Assessments.

Collecting the Sustainability Award were Harry Dixon, Finance Director (left) and Darren Young, Production Director (right).

Harry Dixon, Finance Director at Gowercroft Joinery said: “Sustainability is engrained throughout our business and this award win is a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire team. We all have a role to play in driving down the emissions created not only by our businesses, but the wider sector.

"With our sector using timber, a naturally renewable product, we’re in a unique position to help the broader construction industry meet its lower carbon aims, and hope this award inspires other businesses to continue on, or take the first step, on their sustainability journey.”

Adding to Gowercroft Joinery’s award win, Lillie-Mae took home the Apprentice of the Year Award which is sponsored by CITB, the industry training board for the construction sector in England, Scotland, and Wales. The award celebrates the achievements of apprentices who have really stood out from the crowd, either through their fantastic feats in their work or extraordinary commitment that has added value to their place of work.

In her award nomination, Joe Grimley, Sales Director at Gowercroft Joinery praised Lillie-Mae for being a “very fast learner” and that her fast promotion at the company has been “down to hard graft, determination, and willingness to take the initiative.”

Lillie-Mae Broadhurst with her award

Lillie-Mae Broadburst, Partnership Manager at Gowercroft Joinery said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won the British Woodworking Federation’s Apprentice of the Year Award. Working at Gowercroft has been an incredible journey, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to learn, grow, and contribute to such an inspiring team.

“This recognition means so much to me, and I’d like to thank everyone at Gowercroft for their support, guidance, and encouragement, as well as the BWF and CITB for highlighting the importance of apprenticeships in shaping the future of our industry. I’m excited to continue building my skills and pushing myself to achieve even more in the years ahead.”

Helen Hewitt, Chief Executive of the BWF, commented: “The BWF Awards are a rare opportunity for us to come together to celebrate the fantastic achievements of the past year and the skills, dedication, and technical expertise that drive our industry forward.

“This year, our new Sustainability Award highlights the businesses within our unique sector that are proactively addressing sustainability and helping to reduce carbon emissions in the built environment. Congratulations to Gowercroft Joinery for setting such a high bar with this well-deserved win.

“For the woodworking and joinery sector, apprenticeships are a crucial route into a fulfilling and lifelong career, with many of today’s industry leaders starting their careers as apprentices. Congratulations to Lillie-Mae for her amazing achievement and for showcasing the incredible talent shaping the future of our industry.”

The prizes were presented at a celebratory awards evening at The Langham, London Hotel.

A full list of the winners at this year’s BWF Awards can be found at: https://www.bwf.org.uk/awards-2024/