Gowercroft Joinery celebrates double triumph at British Woodworking Federation Awards

Honoured for Sustainability and Apprentice of the Year Gowercroft Joinery, a leader in innovative timber window and door solutions, is delighted to announce its success at the prestigious British Woodworking Federation (BWF) Awards 2024.

The company proudly received the Sustainability Award and the Apprentice of the Year Award, recognising its commitment to environmental excellence and its dedication to nurturing young talent.

The Sustainability Award highlights Gowercroft’s pioneering use of Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) to evaluate and minimise the environmental impact of its products. By analysing the full lifecycle of their timber windows and doors, the company has implemented impactful improvements, including reducing carbon emissions, using responsibly sourced materials, and enhancing energy efficiency in manufacturing.

These efforts are backed by comprehensive Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) that demonstrate true Cradle-to-Gate and Cradle-to-Grave environmental performance, setting Gowercroft apart from others in the fenestration sector.

Joe Grimley, Sales Director at Gowercroft Joinery, said: "Winning the Sustainability Award in the woodworking sector, which uses the only truly sustainable building material, is an incredible achievement. The fenestration sector suffers from a lot of ‘greenwashing,’ but we go beyond the claims, demonstrating genuine environmental performance through our detailed EPDs. This award validates our commitment to creating a sustainable future."

The Apprentice of the Year Award was presented to Lilli-Mae Broadhurst, who joined Gowercroft as a Sales Administration Apprentice in February 2023. Lilli-Mae has rapidly progressed within the company, taking on the role of Partnerships Manager and supporting a national network of dealers. Her dedication, professionalism, and initiative have earned her widespread admiration from colleagues, dealers, and industry professionals alike. Balancing her career with a semi-professional football schedule, Lilli-Mae exemplifies the qualities of hard work, resilience, and adaptability.

Andrew Madge, Managing Director of Gowercroft Joinery, said: "Developing people is something we take very seriously at Gowercroft. We are proud members of the 5% Club, and 11% of our workforce is currently in active training.

"Lilli-Mae has been a revelation since she joined us in 2023. She is now spearheading our successful distributor network, showing remarkable initiative and leadership. These awards highlight everything we stand for: strong ethics, innovating to protect the environment, and a commitment to upskilling talented individuals like Lilli-Mae to build a brighter future. We couldn’t be prouder of what our team has achieved together."

Gowercroft Joinery specialises in bespoke timber windows and doors for heritage and conservation projects. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the company’s products combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.

Gowercroft’s industry-leading 10-year guarantee and pioneering use of vacuum glazing set them apart as a trusted partner in the construction industry.