Goodward Construction named runner-up in prestigious “Contractor of the Year” category at The Bricks Awards

Derbyshire-based firm recognised for exceptional craftsmanship and client-focused approach on historic farmhouse renovation

Goodward Construction is proud to announce it has been named Runner-Up in the “Contractor of the Year” category at last week’s Bricks Awards, hosted by East Midlands Business Link. The accolade celebrates the company’s outstanding work on a comprehensive whole-house renovation of a historic Derbyshire farmhouse, a project that exemplifies their commitment to quality, heritage preservation and seamless client collaboration.

The Bricks Awards recognise excellence across the East Midlands construction and property sectors, with the “Contractor of the Year” category highlighting firms that demonstrate exceptional project delivery, innovation, customer service, and attention to detail.

“This recognition is a tremendous honour for our entire team,” said Simon Knighton, Managing Director of Goodward Construction. “The Derbyshire farmhouse project was particularly special, as it required a deep respect for the building’s history alongside the technical expertise to integrate contemporary living standards. We’re thrilled that the judges appreciated the care, craftsmanship, and collaborative spirit we brought to every stage of the renovation.”

The renovation project involved extensive structural repairs, bespoke joinery, sustainable insulation upgrades, and the integration of modern amenities, all executed with minimal disruption to the surrounding countryside. Client testimonials highlighted Goodward Construction’s transparent communication, problem-solving agility, and unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations.

“We congratulate Goodward Construction on this well-deserved achievement,” said an East Business spokesperson. “Their work on the Derbyshire farmhouse renovation showcases how traditional craftsmanship and modern construction practices can harmoniously coexist to create truly exceptional living spaces.”

The Bricks Awards ceremony took place on October 2, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, architects, developers, and contractors from across the region. As Runner-Up, Goodward Construction joins an elite group of firms setting the benchmark for excellence in the East Midlands construction sector.

For more information about Goodward Construction and their portfolio of residential and commercial projects, visit www.goodwardconstruction.co.uk