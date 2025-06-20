Goodward Construction Completes Seamless Industrial Unit Extension Paving the Way for Business Growth

Goodward Construction, Clay Cross, Chesterfield is proud to announce the successful completion of an industrial unit extension at Line Equipment’s headquarters in Nottingham.

The project has enabled Line Equipment to significantly expand their operations while maintaining full functionality of their existing facilities throughout construction, a testament to Goodward’s commitment to minimising disruption and delivering on time.

Line Equipment, a leading packaging machinery manufacturer specialising in VFFS machines, sought to increase their warehouse capacity and enhance workflow efficiency to meet growing customer demand. With operational continuity being a top priority, Goodward Construction designed and executed a phased expansion strategy that allowed business to carry on as usual while seamlessly integrating the new space.

The 1291 sq ft extension was completed in just under 3 months and included structural steelwork, insulated cladding, new personnel and loading doors, upgraded electrical systems, and improved internal logistics flow. The result is a modern, energy-efficient space that supports Line Equipment’s future growth ambitions.

Line Equipment facility in Nottingham

“Partnering with Goodward Construction gave us the confidence to expand without halting our day-to-day operations,” said John Blashkiw, Director at Line Equipment. “Their team was professional, proactive, and incredibly well-organised. This extension has already made a significant difference in how we work and serve our customers.”

This project serves as a powerful example for businesses across the Midlands and beyond who may be considering premises expansion but are concerned about potential downtime or logistical challenges.

Goodward Construction specialises in delivering tailored building solutions that align with each client’s unique operational needs. Whether it's an industrial unit, manufacturing facility, or commercial warehouse, Goodward’s collaborative approach ensures minimal disruption and maximum return on investment.

“We’re passionate about helping businesses grow through strategic infrastructure development,” said Simon Knighton, Managing Director at Goodward Construction. “The Line Equipment project demonstrates that with the right planning and partner, expansion can be both seamless and stress-free.”

Line Equipment's Extended Facility

Businesses interested in exploring expansion opportunities are encouraged to reach out to Goodward Construction for a consultation. With proven expertise in industrial and commercial builds, Goodward is ready to help transform vision into reality.

About Goodward Construction:

Goodward Construction is a trusted name in industrial and commercial building projects across Nottinghamshire and The Midlands. Known for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and a client-first approach, Goodward delivers construction solutions that support long-term business success.