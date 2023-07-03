Good seed for the day – Derbyshire housebuilder helps local school children grow their own vegetables

Etwall neighbours may have found they’re getting a little more peas and quiet recently after pupils from Etwall Primary School have been busy growing their own produce thanks to a local housebuilder.

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at The Nook, on Egginton Road, is celebrating Good to Grow Day, by calling on the help of local youngsters. The housebuilder tasked pupils from Etwall Primary School School to grow their own vegetables after donating gardening equipment.

Keen to ensure the children have just the thicket to create their vegetable patches, Redrow East Midlands donated gardening gloves, soil, vegetable seeds, and a vegetable trug for their produce to grow in.

Good to grow - Redrow East Midlands donated gardening equipment to pupils at Etwall Primary School

With their brand-new equipment delivered, children from Etwall Primary School spent no time mossing around, and quickly got to work setting up a new ‘gardening club’ for green-fingered pupils.

Sarah Bentley, Headteacher at Etwall Primary School, said: “Spring is in full bloom at Etwall Primary School thanks to Redrow East Midlands’ generous donation. The children have loved putting their gardening gloves on and keep eagerly tending to their vegetables each morning. We’re looking forward to putting our home-grown vegetables to good use in a few months’ time and I know pupils can’t wait to sample our produce.”

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow East Midlands, we’re always looking for new ways to encourage thriving communities – not just at the developments we build, but in our local communities too.

“Good to Grow Day offered the perfect opportunity to reach out to local primary schools and task them with the challenge of growing their own vegetables. We all remember marvelling at seeing something grow for the first time when we were children, and so we wanted to build on this curiosity by nurturing a passion for growing produce among Etwall youngsters.

“We look forward to seeing Etwall Primary School’s new vegetable patch and their team of mini gardeners putting our donation to good use. We’re sure the vegetables will look absolutely radishing in a few weeks’ time and look forward to returning to the school for an all-important taste test.”

Redrow is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has set ambitious interim targets for both its direct and indirect emissions to help limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Located just eight miles from Derby, six miles from Burton-Upon Trent, and with key travel routes within easy reach, the new development will offer village surroundings combined with a well-connected location. The Nook really is perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike.

