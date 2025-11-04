Godfrey Care appoints Paul Hayes as Non‑Executive Director

Paul Hayes (left) with Godfrey Care Co-CEOs, Andy Barnes and Hayder Atia.

Godfrey Care, a leading provider of specialist residential and supported living services, has appointed Paul Hayes as Non‑Executive Director to support its growth and governance.

Paul has more than 30 years’ experience across the health and social care sector, including 18 years in C‑suite roles. He has served on executive leadership teams, both operationally and commercially, with some of the UK’s largest and most complex care organisations. His career spans frontline care work through to board leadership, giving him a unique perspective on both operational delivery and strategic growth. Paul is currently, and remains as, Group CEO of Cornerstone Healthcare.

Paul has a proven track record of scaling multi‑site operations and partnering with private equity and institutional investors to deliver sustained growth while maintaining CQC Good and Outstanding ratings. He has also served as Non-Executive Chair of Candour Housing Association and as a Non-Executive Director of the Housing and Support Alliance and Care England. Paul also supported the development of the care providers' Driving Up Quality Code and Transforming Care Agenda.

Paul Hayes said: “I am delighted to join Godfrey Care at such an exciting stage. Their focus on inclusion, empowerment and co‑production sets them apart, and I look forward to contributing to the next stage of growth.”

Andy Barnes, Co‑CEO of Godfrey Care, added: “Paul’s outstanding expertise and values align perfectly with ours. His appointment will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our services.”

Godfrey Care provides specialist residential and supported living services for adults with learning disabilities, autism, and complex needs. The company currently operates 15 services across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire. Ben Westcott of Westcott Recruitment Solutions advised Godfrey Care on Paul’s appointment.