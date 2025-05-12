Global partnership signals growth for Midlands ICT firm

A Midlands-based IT and telecoms support company has launched a bespoke cyber security service in the wake of an avalanche of damaging cyber attacks on big businesses.

Link ICT, based at Pride Park, Derby, has partnered with Cyber Global UK to expand its services to provide bespoke high level global cyber security packages to SMEs across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Mark Fryers, managing director and co-founder at Link ICT, said: “Recent high profile cyber attacks have made businesses acutely aware of the risks posed by hackers. Our new service provides penetration testing systems which will find any gaps in security – it's ethical hacking.”

The firm said that prior to its partnership with Cyber Global UK it had been unfeasible to offer MSPs cyber security at this level due to the sheer expense and manpower needed to provide a fully comprehensive and watertight service.

However, by partnering with the specialist, which has over 100 engineers working globally, tailored packages would now be available to regional businesses.

Simulating real world cyber attacks, ethical hacking by cyber security experts identifies and fixes vulnerabilities in a system before malicious hackers find those gaps.

Mark said: “Cyber security cannot be an ‘off the shelf’ product. Packages need to be bespoke to a particular industry or business in order to test and find very individual risks.

“It is thanks to the new partnership with Cyber Global UK that we can now offer such top-level security.”

James Harvey, managing director of specialist firm Cyber Global UK, said he was delighted to be sharing the firm’s expertise with Link ICT.

He said: “To offer this level of security there has to be a high degree of trust between all partners – the client, Link ICT and us. Businesses are opening up their systems so that we can find the weak spots before hackers do.

“With so many high-profile attacks on big business – Harrods, M&S, Co-op to name but a few businesses exposed recently - it is imperative every business, no matter their size, protects themselves and, in turn, their clients.

“We are a 24/7 operation and always monitoring customer systems so are reactive to any glitch.”

Cyber Global UK has been working in the UK for a number of years supplying white label cyber security services to partners handling sensitive data, for organisations such as the NHS.

The firm says its mission is to “embody a unified brand in cybersecurity while maintaining a strong local presence, consistent standard of excellence and top-tier cybersecurity solutions”.

It is a stance that aligns with the team philosophy at Link ICT.

Mark said: “Cybersecurity is fundamentally about trust, reputation and integrity, and that is how we have built the success of Link ICT since its inception in 2004.

“Around 95 per cent of our work is with schools and colleges, who have trusted us with highly sensitive data and IT support. These educational facilities across Derby and the surrounding area include Derby High School, Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, Dale Primary School and St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield.

“We are now able to expand and strengthen our services to local SMEs and manufacturing companies with a level of cyber security not previously available.

“SMEs that are suppliers to larger corporations have a responsibility to ensure their security is top notch - otherwise they could be seen as a risk, hampering their prospects.”

Link ICT has grown organically over 21 years in business. Its cyber security services expansion coincides with the firm’s staffing expansion and its first-year anniversary at its new Royal Scott Way office, in Pride Park, Derby.

It now employs 15 staff members, with Mark’s team committed to cultivating good customer relationships and trust.

One of the firm’s latest appointments is that of South African-born sales manager Keith Smith, who joined the firm at the beginning of the year to grow the business’s presence in the SME sector.

Keith, who now lives in Derby, has lived in the UK for eight years. He has a proven track record, including operating as a chief sales officer for a software provider, where he led a 70-strong team and increased global sales revenue from £12m to £33m.

Now dedicated to working closely with SME clients to understand their unique ICT needs, Keith provides tailored solutions that enhance operations and overall efficiency.

He said: “I’m looking forward to offering our expanding client base bespoke cyber security that will protect them from ever increasing cyber threats. The recent disruption to business and individuals caused by global IT issues demonstrates the importance of such protection and planning.”