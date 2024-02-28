Gifting company Colleague Box sees huge rise in businesses celebrating employee milestones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Colleague Box, which has its headquarters in Derby and works with businesses in Derbyshire, says that one of its most popular boxes is for new starters. However, there has been a flurry of orders post-Christmas for companies wanting to celebrate work anniversaries, promotions and retirements.

“The first three months are when most people start to look for a new job,” said Natalie Bamford, who set up Colleague Box with husband Adam almost four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Onboarding boxes for new employees are really popular; we can design the sleeves on the boxes to fit with a company brand, in corporate colours, and there is the option to add branded merchandise in there, too. We have produced those for the likes of Arden University - one of the fastest-growing universities in the UK - and the Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Adam and Natalie Bamford, of Colleague Box, with their corporate trailer that can be hired out.

“However, there has been an increase in those wanting to celebrate occasions such as a new baby, new home or marriage too.

“Those who have received a Colleague Box to mark these occasions have said that it shows they’re valued and appreciated by their employer. It’s a great way of retaining and attracting talent to a business.”

Research carried out by Reed.co.uk revealed that 75 per cent of UK workers were job hunting in January 2023, with many pondering a new year, new career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie says that software readily available to HR departments that makes sure an employee milestone isn’t missed, has helped with an increase in business for Colleague Box.

“There is software that many of our clients use which automatically adds us (Colleague Box) to the HR workflow,” added Natalie.

“It alerts a business to a certain milestone and will automatically contact Colleague Box to make us aware. We can then take care of curating the box, and send it direct to the recipient.”

Natalie added that businesses are also wanting to celebrate occasions such as Valentine’s Day where they show appreciation for their work colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It isn’t our most popular box, but we did have a few companies wanting boxes for Valentine’s Day to celebrate their ‘work bestie’, she said, “and Employee Appreciation Day, which takes place on March 1, is always busy.