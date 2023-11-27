Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derbyshire business - set up by husband-and-wife Adam and Natalie Bamford when the UK went into a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 – picked up the Excellence in Collaboration gong at the East Midlands Chamber Business awards for its work with Blue Light Card, and the pair were named joint winners of the Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London.

Adam said: “We are incredibly proud of our recent award wins. It was an honour to be recognised for our work with Blue Light Card, who have been incredibly supporting of Colleague Box and a joy to work with.

“As a husband-and-wife team working from our spare room, winning the Start-up of the Year award at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards – a national award that has seen the likes of BrewDog, Dr PawPaw and Zilch win previously - is amazing.

Natalie and Adam Bamford of Colleague Box

“The journey has been a labour of love, and we are beyond grateful for this recognition. It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion that our entire team has poured into building Colleague Box.

“These awards not only validate our efforts but also inspire us to continue crafting meaningful, personalised gifts that bring joy to people’s lives.”

Recognised annually as one of the most prestigious accolades in the entrepreneurial world, The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received more than 5,000 applications this year.

Judges praised Colleague Box for its entrepreneurial journey, saying that they “emphasised the significance of employee appreciation, acknowledging it as a crucial area where most HR departments can develop” and that the company is “an exemplary business in the realm of entrepreneurship.”

The collaboration with Blue Light Card won Colleague Box another award

Francesca James, founder of The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I am thrilled to witness the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners. Their success stories are a testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit that thrives within UK entrepreneurship.

“These inspiring entrepreneurs embody the creativity, determination and passion that are at the heart of our nation’s business success. Their accomplishments not only celebrate their own journeys but also light the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.”

Colleague Box is currently preparing for its busiest Christmas yet, with hundreds of orders received from local and national companies.

Natalie said: “Christmas is always a fun and hectic time for us and I’m proud of the wide range of choices that we are offering this year, from boxes that are ready to go – with no minimum amount – to bespoke and build your own gift boxes, with added sparkle.

“Personalised gifting has become a big deal since the pandemic and it shows that you’ve put some effort and thought in, whether it’s Christmas, an employee milestone or celebration. A curated box of goodies and gifts, company branded with a personalised message, is far more likely to be remembered.”