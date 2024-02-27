Get help searching for work in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is on Thursday 14 March from 10am in Chesterfield Town Hall.

Councillor Tricia Gilby leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Helping people find new jobs and get back into work helps ensure that we can continue to grow the local economy. Working with our partners at DWP Jobcentre Plus helps maximise the benefits of these events and through engagement with our business contacts we aim to create an informal setting where people seeking work can speak directly to employers and find a good fit for them. If you’re looking for work or planning to change careers this event is here to help you.”

Paul Munday, Employer Adviser at DWP Jobcentre Plus Derbyshire, said: “With the continuing success of these events held in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, we are very excited to announce that our next event will be on Thursday 14 March.

The last recruitment event was held in the Assembly Rooms in 2023

“Moving to a new venue, Chesterfield Town Hall, this event will give Chesterfield Residents the opportunity to speak to local employers and find sustainable employment. We’re also proud to be adding a wellbeing side to this event that will help signpost people to organisations and programmes where they can get support to re-enter the workforce.”

The drop-in event is open to everyone, with no need to make an appointment, but job seekers registered with Jobcentre Plus can reserve their place by speaking with their work coach.

As well as job opportunities there will also be several apprenticeship providers who are currently recruiting for new apprentices. An apprenticeship offers a great opportunity to earn while you learn and can help people at any stage in life. Search for apprenticeships in Chesterfield on the Destination Chesterfield website.