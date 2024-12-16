Generous marketers answer the call for Derby families as they donate to Audrey’s Charity

Staff at JDR Group, based in Pride Park, collected gifts, food and toys for local families after choosing to support Derby-based Audrey’s Charity for its Christmas appeal

Warm-hearted digital marketers stepped into the role of Santa when they brought in armfuls of gifts, food and toys to help a Derby charity out Christmas.

Staff at JDR Group, based in Pride Park, collected the goodies as part of their annual bid to spread some festive cheer after choosing to support Derby-based Audrey’s Charity.

The charity supports local people and underprivileged families who are experiencing financial hardship, by giving them access to furniture, clothing, electrical goods and food.

It was set up by Sinfin dad-of-four Earl Richards in 2017, who was inspired to make a difference to local families by his mum, who he also named the charity after. It has helped many thousands of families in its time and, thanks to donations from local people and companies like JDR Group, it is set to help many more this Christmas too.

Leanne said: “We recognise that Christmas is a time of giving and so we always choose a charity to support at this time of year. We gave our staff a choice and asked them to vote, and Audrey’s Charity was the winner.

“We all agree it’s a great choice, because it’s local and impactful on the community of Derby. Its work with disadvantaged families, especially at this time of year, is commendable and something we are all proud to get behind.”

Earl added: “Everyone at JDR Group is amazing and we appreciate them all – we hope they have a great Christmas."

JDR Group, which was founded in 2004, employs 40 staff and offers a full range of digital marketing services including SEO, web design, social media and content marketing.

It has built more than 1,000 websites for its clients in its time and has analysed and audited the marketing operation of more than 250 businesses, and last year it became one of just a handful of UK firms to earn the prestigious Elite Partner status by world-leading customer relationship management platform HubSpot.

To find out more visit www.jdrgroup.co.uk