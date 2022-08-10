GEN Z: Why a third of Britain’s youngest adults are part-time traders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generation Z consists of digital natives seeking new and innovative means of generating income.

More than 50 percent of investors who are members of Gen Z reported that they had been trading more frequently since the COVID-19 outbreak began, in contrast to the 30 percent increase that was reported for the broader population.

This year, retail investors have emerged as a force that cannot be ignored. They have been drawn to the stock market by the allure of commission-free trading and the monotony of having few other activities available due to the pandemic.

According to the findings of an investigation, individual investors now account for twenty percent of all equities trading, as experts Forex Brokers reveal in this article.

Individual investors now account for twenty percent of all equities trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why GEN Z is trading in the UK

GEN Z are the first generation to be considered digital natives because they have grown up with access to portable digital technology at a young age.

When Apple released the first iPhone, the youngest member of this generation was only five years old. This is a generation that has scant recollection of a time before the widespread availability of smartphones.

They are anticipated to have the highest levels of education and are more likely to have a parent with a college degree than was the case with the generations that came before them.

Generation Z would have come of age during a reasonably healthy economy with record-low unemployment rates, in contrast to the Millennial generation, who came of age during the Great Recession.

However, this was before the pandemic hit.

Now, at the very beginning of their adult lives, they are confronted with a greater degree of uncertainty as a result of the global epidemic as well as the dramatic shifts in the geopolitical dynamics that have been in place for decades.

With the proliferation of online Forex brokerages offering excellent incentives such as forex no deposit bonuses, Generation Z is increasingly drawn to the prospects of online trading.

As a result, online trading provides an economic solution to the pandemic downturn, and allows for GEN Z traders in the UK to have an alternative means of income creation.

The investment profile of GEN Z traders in the UK

Investing has been more approachable as a result of the combination of intense rivalry among brokerages and advances in technology innovation. As a result, investors may now take advantage of commission-free trading and simple access to the trading market through a range of devices.

Because of this, members of Generation Z are significantly more engaged in their communities than their ancestors were.

The good news is that, owing to cellphones, the vast majority of GEN Z have access to a massive amount of information at the touch of a button. The natural ease with which members of Generation Z interact with modern technologies bodes well for their capacity to acquire knowledge.

Final Thoughts

Generation Z consists of digital natives seeking new and innovative means of generating income. With their natural digital acumen, and access to vast resources of online information, this generation is well poised to start trading at a young age.

GEN Z traders are particularly drawn to the decentralised nature of crypto access, and NFTs have also become a significant component of their investment profile.