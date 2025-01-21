G F Tomlinson reflects on a successful year supporting the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is proud to reflect on its impactful partnership with the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust (ADCT) as its chosen charity for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year-long collaboration has seen the team come together to raise £3,700 and vital awareness for a life-threatening condition that affects seventy people weekly across the UK and Ireland.

Aortic Dissection is a serious heart condition caused by a tear in the wall of the aorta. Without early detection and treatment, it can lead to devastating consequences, yet with timely intervention, survival rates can soar to 80%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In support of the ADCT’s mission to improve diagnosis, prevention, and treatment outcomes, G F Tomlinson hosted an array of fundraising activities throughout the year, dedicating 386 volunteering hours in total.

Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust and G F Tomlinson

Key activities in 2024 included:

April: A pre-recorded Q&A video featuring Pauline Latham OBE MP, a Trustee of the charity, alongside G F Tomlinson’s HSEQ Advisor Mark Houldsworth. Pauline shared her motivations for supporting the charity, her personal connection to the cause, and vital information about the signs and symptoms of Aortic Dissection.

June: Site Managers Phil and Ed completed the gruelling Lake District Ultra Challenge, conquering a continuous 100km loop around the Southern Lakes.October: Attendance at the Aortic Dissection Charity Ball held at Pride Park Stadium, further strengthening connections within the community and purchased items in the silent auction on the night.

November: A staff charity quiz night and raffle brought teams together in a fun and engaging way to support the charity.December: A festive Christmas Jumper Day closed out the year with all proceeds donated to the ADCT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Chairman of G F Tomlinson, Andy Sewards, said: “We are honoured to have supported such a vital cause throughout 2024. The collective effort of our team demonstrates the importance of raising awareness and funding for Aortic Dissection, ensuring more lives can be saved through early diagnosis and improved treatment options. The partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to making a difference through meaningful social value initiatives.”

Pauline Latham OBE MP said: “We are truly grateful for the support G F Tomlinson has shown this year. Their efforts have not only raised funds but also helped bring much-needed attention to Aortic Dissection. This partnership has made a real difference, and I deeply appreciate their commitment to our cause.”

The partnership underscores G F Tomlinson’s commitment to supporting causes that make a real difference. As the company looks ahead to 2025, the team remains inspired by the success of this year’s initiatives and the impact of working together to bring about meaningful change.