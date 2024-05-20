Futures keeps prestigious Investors in People platinum status
Housing association Futures Housing Group has maintained its Investors in People Platinum status after a recent re-assessment.
The platinum award is the highest accreditation given by Investors in People and recognises Futures’ commitment to leading, supporting and managing its 400+ workforce.
Nicola Hope, Group Director of Business Change and Strategy at Futures said: “We’re thrilled that we’ve managed to retain the coveted platinum status. Any accreditation from Investors in People is hard to achieve, so to keep the highest level is something we’re all incredibly proud of.”
The East Midlands based not-for-profit first achieved platinum in 2021, and while over 50,000 organisations have been assessed by Investors in People, only 1 per cent succeed with platinum.
Nicky said: “This shows just how committed we are to high values of leadership and people management over a long period of time, and that we’re caring and supportive of our colleagues to be the best they can be.”
The assessment took place over the last few months and included an in-depth review of Futures and its staff, including one on one and group interviews with colleagues across various departments, observations in meetings and staff surveys.
Karen Allen, Head of People and Development at Futures said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to know we’re still platinum. We strive to have an inclusive, engaging and empowering culture at Futures and this award recognises that’s what we’re doing as well as the amazing contribution our team members make."