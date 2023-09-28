Future Life Wealth Management crowned a regional winner in BCC Chamber Business Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Future Life Wealth Management has scooped a major regional award in the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) Chamber Business Awards 2023.

The Renishaw-headquartered company has won the ‘Game Changer’ category for the East Midlands in recognition of the outstanding work undertaken by founder and divisional director, Jillian Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award specifically recognises “an individual who has transformed an idea into a successful, sustainable business by understanding their market’s key challenges, customers and the competitive landscape.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jillian Thomas, founder and divisional director of Future Life Wealth Management

Future Life Wealth Management offers a bespoke financial planning service to generators of wealth, typically business owners, executives and professionals, and also to receivers of wealth, such as inheritors, divorcees, widows and retirees.

The company has achieved outstanding growth since it was established by Jillian in 2009, with the firm working for a constantly increasing number of high and ultra-high net-worth individuals.

Future Life Wealth Management’s success in the regional awards automatically enters the company into the BCC’s national awards scheduled for later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jillian said: “What a wonderful and unexpected honour – and I’m particularly humbled to receive this award given the calibre of entrepreneurial businesses that exist in the East Midlands.

“The team at Future Life Wealth Management works tirelessly to help forge and then safeguard the financial futures of all our clients and this award is testament to their hard work.

“I’d also like to extend my sincere gratitude to both East Midlands Chamber and the British Chamber of Commerce for this recognition as well as the exceptional work they undertake daily for businesses at every stage in their evolution.”

Future Life Wealth Management was nominated for the regional BCC Chamber Business Awards 2023 earlier this summer by East Midlands Chamber (EMC) following the company’s success in last year’s EMC Business Awards when Jillian was named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national winners of the BCC Chamber Business Awards 2023 will be revealed on Wednesday, October 18, in London.

East Midlands Chamber chief executive Scott Knowles said: “The resilience, ingenuity and hunger for growth within the East Midlands business community never ceases to amaze.

“Our firms have faced some of the greatest challenges they will have ever encountered in recent times.

“Rather than become consumed by these, they have instead found new ways to succeed, whether that be through collaborating with other organisations, adopting new technologies to innovate, connecting with local communities, developing new export markets, or identifying opportunities for driving environmental and cost efficiencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is exemplified by the seven fantastic businesses flying the flag for our region at the BCC Chamber Business Awards, including our long-term strategic partner Future Life Wealth Management, and we wish them all the best of luck in bringing home honours on the night.”