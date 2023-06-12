The announcement sees the firm’s Business Legal Services department receive recognition for the role it played in advising the shareholders of Chesterfield-based The Corrugated Case Company (CCC), in a major acquisition deal with the UK arm of the global packaging specialist, Tri-Wall, which completed last summer.

CCC is a specialist designer and manufacturer of corrugated cardboard packaging. The company supplies innovative, design led packaging solutions to customers in a range of sectors including retail, food & drink, pharmaceutical and manufacturing.

Andrew Fielder from Banner Jones’ Business Legal Services department - supported by colleagues Tim Barley, Katie Ash and Sara Patel - advised the sellers on all aspects of the share disposal, and of the separate sale of the businesses trading premises.

Translink Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of The Corrugated Case Company Limited (CCC) on its acquisition by Tri Wall UK.

A Translink team led by Partner Kevin Davies and Assistant Director Declan Savage, ran a competitive sale process, working alongside colleagues from its global Translink Corporate Finance network.

Members of the Banner Jones team joined South Yorkshire’s leading banking, funding, legal and accountancy communities at Sheffield City Hall last night for the prestigious, black-tie awards ceremony, hosted by South Yorkshire Business Insider, and compèred by comedian Fred MacAulay.

Commenting on the award win Andrew Fielder from Banner Jones’ Business Legal Services department, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received recognition for the work carried out on the CCC acquisition deal, alongside the team at Translink Corporate Finance.