Fully-funded leadership and management training scheme available for Derbyshire businesses

Businesses across the East Midlands are being invited to take part in the Government’s Help to Grow management programme, which is designed to assist them in developing leadership, boosting productivity and achieving greater innovation.

The East Midlands Chamber of Commerce has announced a new training subsidy to cover the upfront 10% fee – usually £750 – of joining the scheme. The remaining 90% cost of attending the course is paid by the Government.

Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said that helping businesses access the programme was crucial in strengthening the local economy.

Businesses are being encouraged to check their eligibility and apply for the scheme.

“A key part of the Government’s levelling up agenda is to invest in skills. The Chamber shares this priority, so it makes perfect sense that we add our support to the excellent training provision on offer in our region.

“Boosting skills among the businesses and staff members involved, particularly amongst those where cost would otherwise prohibit participation, means our region is in a much stronger position to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

A total of 100 eligible businesses can benefit from access to the fully-funded, 12-week leadership and management programme, which blends online and face-to-face sessions.

To qualify for the subsidy, organisations must employ between five and 249 people, and have been operational for at least a year. Additionally, they must be based in one of the following local authorities, which have been earmarked for support under the UK Community Renewal Fund: Bassetlaw, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak, Leicester City, Mansfield, Newark and Sherwood, or Nottingham City.

The training is being delivered by Leicester Castle Business School, Nottingham Business School, Nottingham University Business School, University of Leicester and University of Derby. Each has been accredited by the Small Business Charter, an award which recognises high quality, tailored guidance to small businesses and local economies.

Applications, which can be submitted via the Chamber’s Help to Grow webpage, are being approved on a first-come, first-served basis.