Fully-funded green and digital skills training available

Companies across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire are being urged to take up the offer of FREE training.

North East Derbyshire District Council and Chesterfield Borough Council have joined forces to offer green skills and higher digital skills courses - made possible thanks to £200,000 worth of funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The green skills courses will help construction companies access skills development that will help them comply with the Future Homes Standard (FHS) - which requires new homes built from 2025 to produce significantly less carbon emissions than under current building regulations – and will also contribute to the UK achieving its 2050 net zero target.

While the higher level digital skills courses are open to businesses of any kind, interested in equipping their workforce with essential digital skills.

Cllr Jayne Barry, North East Derbyshire District Council’s Cabinet member for Growth, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses across our district to upskill their workforce as we move towards a greener and more sustainable future. Also, a future which is increasingly reliant on the use of technology, with all the rewards and threats that can bring.”

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that everyone can improve their skills and access new career opportunities. These programmes will allow people to upskill in their current roles, access promotions and ensure local businesses have access to the skills they need. The focus on green skills will also help ensure we can become a carbon neutral area and reduce the impact of climate change.”

Chesterfield College will be delivering green skills courses, including the installation of wall insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps. As well as hybrid vehicle awareness and a qualification in sustainability.

While Derby-based training provider Althaus Digital will deliver a suite of higher level digital skills training, including generative AI in digital marketing, cyber security and green digital training programmes.

Courses start from August 22 and run until Feb/March 2025. Some are short one day courses, while others take place over several days.

They will be delivered face-to-face and also online – and are all FREE!

To find out about all the courses available at Chesterfield College and to book on a session, visit www.chesterfield.ac.uk/greenskills/ or call 01246 500500 for more information.

For more information about the Althaus courses, contact Am Seabright, Director of Transformation [email protected] 07913424467.

If you can’t make any of the courses, don’t worry as there is some flexibility with dates.

Just contact [email protected] for more information.