Full shortlist showcases outstanding tourism businesses in Derbyshire and the Peak District - as tickets go on sale for awards ceremony

Finalists have been announced in 15 categories celebrating the best of the visitor economy in the Peak District and Derbyshire, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.At the awards evening, Gold winners will be presented with a luxury award designed and made by Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, whilst Silver and Bronze winners will each receive a certificate identifying them as one of the best tourism businesses in the area.In a further boost, Gold winners in each of the 13 core categories will automatically progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.Tickets are priced at £65 plus VAT and include a drinks reception sponsored by Global Brands and a formal three-course dinner. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Visit Peak District & Derbyshire on 01246 212924, or by emailing Lindsay Rae at [email protected] Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Supporting the recovery of local visitor economy businesses remains our priority, and the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards present a timely opportunity to celebrate our world-class tourism offer.“There are plenty of reasons why the Peak District and Derbyshire should be at the top of any bucket list and not only do the awards champion the passionate tourism businesses and hardworking individuals who represent the best of the sector, they also serve as a reminder of the value of our visitor economy and how it helps all businesses and employees across Derbyshire.“The awards ceremony at Casa Hotel promises to be a fantastic event and we encourage people to get their tickets as soon as possible to join us for an evening to remember!”