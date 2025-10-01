From sight loss to style boss - Tilly Dowler takes young entrepreneur title

Young entrepreneur Tilly Dowler is breaking barriers for disabled women in business, winning national recognition at the EVAS.

Castle Donington's Tilly Dowler, founder of Wanted Wardrobe, has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

The glittering ceremony at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool welcomed hundreds of guests to honour women leading enterprises, charities, and campaigns across the UK. From the sequins and sparkle to the standing ovations, the atmosphere was electric and every finalist was celebrated for the courage, vision, and determination behind their journeys.

For Tilly, who is registered blind, the award was deeply personal. She said “Winning the EVAS Young Entrepreneur Award means the world to me and I hope it shows to other young disabled women that disability doesn't define you. Be you and be proud.”

Alice Potter of AJP Social Studio with 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards Young Entrepreneur Winner Tilly Dowler

The judges praised her inspiring outlook and entrepreneurial spirit saying “Her interview was heartwarming and inspiring. At such a young age, she has turned her experience of being registered blind into a unique pre-loved boutique concept with ‘The Blind Stylist’. She is making waves for accessibility and has ideas that could influence the wider business world.”

Tilly runs Wanted Wardrobe, a pre-loved fashion boutique, alongside Victoria. Together they provide personal styling and colour analysis, while supporting sight loss charities and championing the abilities of young disabled people. Through her work as ‘The Blind Stylist’, Tilly is changing perceptions of disability and redefining what inclusive fashion looks like.

The award was sponsored by Alice Potter, winner of the Highly Commended One to Watch Award at last year’s EVAS. Alice said “Celebrating women for their incredible stories, hard work and grit is something I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of. The EVAS bridges a gap for women all over the UK to be given the spotlight, as a previous winner and now sponsor and judge I am SO privileged to be a part of it!”

Alice’s own journey reflects the power of recognition. Just a year on from her win, she has doubled her confidence and celebrated her two biggest quarters in business, generating more in six months than she did in the whole of her first financial year.

Victoria Whittington-Parry and 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards Young Entrepreneur Winner Tilly Dowler of Wanted Wardrobe

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said “Tilly is part of the next generation of women leading the way. Relatable role models who are changing the world by being unapologetically themselves. Her courage, creativity and commitment to inclusion prove that entrepreneurship is about more than profit, it’s about impact.”

With demand at an all-time high, #EVAS2026 will open at the Celebration of Excellence on 16 October. Women from across the UK are invited to enter and share their stories, because every journey deserves to be seen, celebrated and supported.

For more information or to see the full list of winners visit https://www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk