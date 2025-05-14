From sanctuary to spotlight: The Spa at Breedon Priory nominated in the Good Spa Awards 2025
These prestigious awards are especially meaningful because they are voted for by our guests—the very people who inspire everything we do.
Since opening our doors, we’ve welcomed thousands seeking rest, renewal and reconnection. Built on the belief that luxury and sustainability can go hand-in-hand, The Spa blends contemporary wellness with thoughtful design, responsible practices, and a deeply personal touch. Every treatment, every space, every detail has been created to nurture body, mind and planet.
Our team is honoured to be recognised for our commitment to excellence and sustainability—and we’d love your help to bring home the awards.
Please vote for us: Good Spa Guide | Good Spa Guide Awards 2025
A thank you from us to you
As a token of our appreciation, everyone who casts a vote for The Spa at Breedon Priory will be invited to enter a prize draw to win a Hideaway Experience for Two—a serene spa escape worth £700, designed to leave you refreshed, restored and inspired.
From all of us at The Spa at Breedon Priory—thank you for being part of our story.