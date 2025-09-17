From holiday idea to powerhouse driving NK Motors’ £100m ambition

A Derby car-buying firm is shifting up a gear as it celebrates more than 10 years in business, having grown from a simple idea into a fully established buying department handling everything from everyday runarounds to luxury rides – with Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces now firmly in demand.

BigCarBuyer, the dedicated buying arm of NK Motors, was first conceived by Group Managing Director Sanj Kumar while on holiday in Portugal.

What began as a small add-on to help bring in a few more used cars has since grown into a standalone department, now sourcing close to 200 used cars a month for three busy NK Motors sites, as well as a significant amount of direct trade-to-trade business.

The success has led to the creation of a specialist team at NK’s Pride Park HQ tasked with managing the growing appetite for both volume and prestige cars.

Sanj pictured at BigCarBuyer

The team brings together some of NK Motor’s most experienced staff. Sanj personally oversees cars worth more than £50,000, while Mark Burrell, who has been with NK for five years, handles vehicles up to that value and is Sanj’s right-hand man in the buying department. Kim Stuteley, previously in the sales team, ensures a smooth customer journey as Buying Administrator, and Dave Upton, also with NK for five years, brings his Kia expertise to the process.

Customers selling prestige models are given the VIP treatment, often including Sanj inviting them to Nicco Restaurant & Bar, his award-winning Derby restaurant based on Pride Park, while his team finalises the paperwork and payment.

Sanj’s eye for opportunity often leads to memorable deals – including the time he went to view a property and ended up buying two cars from the owner instead of the property, a classic Fiat 500 and a Range Rover belonging to the owner’s wife.

His entrepreneurial streak can be traced back to his teenage years in the 1990s, when, at just 14, he helped his father track down a rare BMW by knocking on a school friend’s door after spotting the car parked outside. That chance connection led to the purchase of the vehicle and Sanj’s first taste of the business.

Sanj Kumar said: “When I came up with the idea of BigCarBuyer in Portugal, it was meant to just help us source a few more used cars. A decade later, it’s grown into a department that stands firmly on its own two feet, buying nearly 200 cars every month.

"Whether you’re selling a much-loved family runaround or a six-figure supercar, you’ll get the red-carpet treatment from us. Too many people feel pressured into quick, impersonal sales. We’ve built a business on trust, hospitality and fairness – and it’s why so many customers keep coming back.”

Every detail of the process is managed in-house – from settling outstanding finance to guaranteeing cleared funds before a car leaves the seller’s home. Each vehicle is valued individually rather than by automated systems, ensuring transparency and a fair price.

Far more than just a spin-off, BigCarBuyer has become the heartbeat of NK Motors’ used car operation.

The group’s performance now heavily relies on the cars purchased directly from private customers at scale – without this flow of vehicles, NK Motors simply couldn’t perform at the level it does today. With BCB underpinning the group’s success, NK Motors is confidently targeting £100m turnover in 2025.