Free doughnuts and Santa to mark Project D arrival at Meadowhall

Five hundred free doughnuts will be given away when Project D unveils its much-anticipated store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s fastest-growing doughnut brand is also expecting Santa to turn up to greet customers as they queue for their tasty treats from 9am this Saturday (December 9).

Project D’s Meadowhall shop, located next to M&S, will be the third permanent store the firm has opened this year, with many more on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similar bumper doughnut giveaways in York city centre in October and Nottingham’s Victoria Centre last month saw hundreds of people queuing for their chance of a free doughnut.

Artist impression of the much-anticipated Project D store at Meadowhall

The first 500 customers can claim their prize – this time with the added attraction of Father Christmas to mark the forthcoming Ho-Ho-Holiday season.

The self-proclaimed maker of the ‘world’s best doughnuts’ said that some lucky customers may also be on the receiving end of a few extra surprises if Santa is feeling generous, such as Project D’s highly sought-after merchandise, including hoodies, caps and T-shirts.

“We want this Christmas to be one that shoppers in Meadowhall never forget,” said Max Poynton, co-founder and marketing director of Project D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been so looking forward to opening a store – our third in the UK – in the fantastic city of Sheffield.

“We’ve been working hard for months to create an incredibly cool store at Meadowhall, and we just can’t wait to open on Saturday to show everyone what we’ve been doing.

“It’s loud, it’s pink and it will stock all of our popular products – like my personal favourite, the Biscoff-laden ‘Bad Boy’ – and many others including our limited-edition Christmas range.”

Max added: “Sheffield has always been one of our biggest areas in terms of online sales and attendance at our many pop-up events in the city. It was clearly going to be one of the first places we picked to launch our new chain of permanent stores.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project D has taken the doughnut world by storm since it was launched by three former school friends in 2018.

Co-founders Max Poynton, Matthew Bond and Jacob Watts have since overseen some huge collaborations with major brands like British Airways, Amazon and Brewdog.

Meanwhile Project D has become an internet sensation with huge followings on Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook.

The Meadowhall store will sell a wide selection of doughnuts, including the firm’s best-selling ‘Homer’, a stunning, pink-topped creation inspired by cartoon character Homer Simpson, alongside the firm’s own speciality roasted coffee and Project D merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project D’s Meadowhall store will be open every day of the week during the shopping centre’s advertised opening hours.