Free business boost for entrepreneurs as TMLA launches digital marketing bootcamp

Entreprenuers are being invited to give their businesses a boost by signing up to a free digital skills bootcamp being run by an award-winning Midlands marketing academy.

The Marketing and Leadership Academy (TMLA) is offering self-employed people the opportunity to take part in its intensive, hands-on Digital Marketing Skills Bootcamp, which is designed to build their digital marketing skills from the ground up.

The 12-week in-person course has been part-funded by the Department for Education and is also open to people who are currently out of work or who are employed and are looking to boost their digital marketing confidence.

The funding means that there are a range of payment criteria, with self-employed people and those looking for work able to take part for free, and employers expected to be able to meet between 10-30% of the cost for their employees, depending on the size of their business.

The bootcamp is the latest course to be launched by TMLA, which is Derbyshire’s only independent training organisation to be accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and was acquired by award-winning marketing agency MacMartin last year.

It currently offers a Level 4 CIM Certificate in Professional & Digital Marketing and a Level 6 CIM Diploma in Professional & Digital Marketing but is looking to add new courses in order to accommodate people at different stages in their marketing careers.

The new bootcamp will take place at the University of Derby’s Enterprise Centre in Bridge Street and will start on September 10, beginning with an introduction to digital marketing.

It will then move onto studying aspects such as branding and positioning, SEO and content marketing.

It will be led by McMartin’s directors, Claire MacDonald and Anna Hutton, with specialist guest lectures by industry experts.

Learners will also have the opportunity to sit a CIM Level 4 Content Marketing module exam at the end of the course.

Claire said: “Marketing is vital to the health of any business and it can make or break a start-up or growing business, yet many solopreneurs don’t have the knowledge or experience to be able to market their companies effectively.

“Inevitably, they will also lack the funds to pay for the training they need, which is where our new bootcamp will be able to help them by giving entrepreneurs and owners of start-ups a free helping hand.

“We want to share our expertise and industry knowledge with as many people as possible, so we’re delighted to be able to launch our new bootcamp and make it so widely accessible.”

MacMartin, based in Ednaston, specialises in creating science-backed behaviour change campaigns for a diverse range of clients in both the public and private sectors, including police forces and local authorities.

To find out more about the new bootcamp as well as TMLA’s other courses visit www.tmla.co.uk