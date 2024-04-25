Framework advances digital transformation by awarding Principle Networks control over infrastructure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network services provider Principle Networks has extended its partnership with Nottingham-based supported housing association and registered charity Framework for a further three years to modernise the organisation’s IT infrastructure.

The new agreement sees Principle Networks awarded the migration of Framework’s wide area network, which includes 53 sites across the East Midlands, including its head office in Nottingham and services across Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Sheffield and Nottinghamshire.

This is part of a strategy for Framework to introduce more technology-centric solutions to better cater for tenants and communities and move away from traditional legacy IT systems and service models. Principle Networks will be upgrading each Framework site to a wholly internet-based, cloud-first Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and deliver a co-managed service to the organisation’s entire network, which extends into its Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop environment.

Framework delivers housing, health, employment, support and care services to people with a range of needs, including people with drug, alcohol and mental health issues, rough sleepers, homeless families and single parents. The organisation has an estimated 3,000 tenants across the East Midlands and supports around 18,000 people annually.

Simon Kane, Head of Information and Technology at Framework, said: “Supporting such a diverse group of clients requires uninterrupted network connections as the organisation operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. During this time, staff need to be able to access sensitive information such as medical records, doctors' notes or methadone prescriptions. If they can’t view these documents due to network outages or a poor internet connection, people could be at risk.”

Framework has been through unprecedented change in recent years. The impact of the global pandemic led to an acceleration of its planned digital strategy, which required the support of a trusted IT partner.

“Principle Networks was an ideal fit for us”, continued Simon. “The team has been integral to our digital transformation journey. Extending our partnership will ensure we continue to have a reliable and robust network infrastructure which helps us deliver the best possible support to our clients.”

Principle Networks has been working with Framework since the summer of 2023, and extending the partnership is part of a three-year digital strategy.

Russell Crowley, co-founder at Principle Networks, said: “We’ve worked closely with Framework to design a network that fits around its unique offering and the needs of its clients. The ability to provide uninterrupted support is integral to what Framework does. Acquiring these new sites will enable us to implement the latest SD-WAN technology across the organisation’s entire IT environment, ensuring staff and clients have constant access to vital services.”