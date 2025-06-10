Hot on the heels of luxury hair salon Feather & Fern opening its doors, Elder Way is set to welcome its fourth tenant – boutique, high-end kitchen and interiors business, OTI Interiors.

The design-led business has signed a five-year lease on Unit 1A, a 1,109 sq. ft space located next door to Feather & Fern on Knifesmithgate.

OTI Interiors was founded during the Covid-19 lockdown by local entrepreneur Gavin Grainger, who also owns the award-winning restaurant and bar Bottle & Thyme, located in the prominent corner unit at Elder Way.

Seeking to diversify during the pandemic, and drawing on his background in design, Gavin launched OTI as a interiors business which specialises in bespoke, handcrafted kitchens. The company produces only a limited number of commissions each year - typically fewer than 25 - which are hand-built in Chesterfield.

Gavin Grainger, owner of OTI Interiors and Bottle & Thyme

The new Elder Way unit will serve as OTI’s first dedicated showroom away from the firm’s small industrial space in Chesterfield where all furniture is made.

The new unit will be used as OTI’s customer-facing meeting point, featuring a consultation area where clients can enjoy a glass of Champagne. In addition to meeting space, the showroom will also host an extensive range of samples, including tiles. It will also host events and demonstrations in partnership with local businesses including estate agents, florists, and chefs.

The unit is currently undergoing a full fit-out and is expected to open to the public in late summer.

Gavin Grainger said: "We love being based at Elder Way. It’s been the ideal premises and location for Bottle & Thyme, with strong footfall and neighbouring businesses that align with our brand. Creating a showroom for OTI here made absolute sense.

Gavin and Hannah Grainger already run Bottle and Thyme and Elder in Chesterfield.

“The unit is a blank canvas with beautiful natural light, perfect for showcasing our products. OTI’s design style has been on display at Bottle & Thyme for the past year and we often receive compliments, now I’m excited to bring that same look to the high street and make it more accessible for people to have in their own homes."

In addition to Bottle & Thyme and Feather & Fern, OTI Interiors will also join HotPod Yoga as ground floor tenants of the former iconic Co-op department store, a landmark building in Chesterfield.

The letting of OTI Interiors now leaves just four units available at the iconic leisure development in the heart of Chesterfield town centre.

The 1930s Mock Tudor building has been thoughtfully reimagined and redeveloped by regeneration specialists Jomast, creating eight prime street-level units that blend heritage architecture with modern retail potential.

Located in the heart of the town, Elder Way has established itself as a go-to destination for independent businesses and vibrant customer experiences.

The upper floors of the development are occupied by Premier Inn Chesterfield, recently named the best hotel in the brand’s entire UK portfolio, further cementing Elder Way’s position as a high-quality, mixed-use destination.

Mark Hill, Commercial Property Director at Jomast, commented: "Gavin’s success with Bottle & Thyme has clearly demonstrated the potential of Elder Way as a destination for creative, independent businesses. We’re thrilled to welcome OTI Interiors, a high-quality, design-focused brand that fits perfectly with our vision for a vibrant, experience-led town centre. With just four units remaining, interest from prospective tenants remains strong, and we look forward to announcing more exciting lettings soon."

Bottle & Thyme has been a standout success since relocating to Elder Way, tripling the size of the business and establishing itself as a cornerstone of the site’s independent offering.

With the arrival of OTI Interiors, Elder Way continues to build its reputation as a dynamic and desirable destination for innovative retailers, creators, and service providers.

For enquiries or further information about the remaining units at Elder Way visit elderway.co.uk or contact the development’s agents WSB Property on 0113 234 1444.